Did You Know Vijay Varma Had To Keep A Secret About Mirzapur 2 For Almost 1.5 Years?

New Delhi: Today, we celebrate the fourth anniversary of the acclaimed crime thriller series Mirzapur 2, featuring a stellar cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Vijay Varma, and Shweta Tripathi.

Both fans and critics have lauded this gripping series for its intense storytelling and outstanding performances, and the second season further elevated its already massive fanbase.

Vijay Varma wowed audiences with his portrayal of twin characters Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi, bringing a unique and compelling depth to the series, and earning widespread admiration from both viewers and critics.

Vijay once shared a surprising anecdote from his journey with Mirzapur 2. He shared, "In fact, they approached me for the second season to play a double role, and I said yes. I was excited about attempting it for the first time in my career. At the same time, we wanted it to be a surprise for the audience. I was cast last year, so I had to keep it a secret for almost one and a half years."

Vijay Varma has emerged as a remarkable talent, impressing audiences with his versatile performances. From intense roles to exploring romantic nuances, he continues to captivate in projects like 'Murder Mubarak', 'Mirzapur', and 'IC 814'.