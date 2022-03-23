Did you know working with Ranbir Kapoor was on Radhika Madan’s dream list?

NEW DELHI: Taking the right steps with every move Radhika Madan is creating immense chatter with her work.

Along with back to back interesting projects, Radhika recently set the internet buzzing with her recent ad with Ranbir Kapoor which she touted as a tick off from her dream list.

Collaborating with Ranbir for a recent TVC, Radhika Madan marked her first association with the Bramhastra actor in the Vinil Mathew directorial.

Expressing her excitement about the same, Radhika shared the video on her social media saying, "Some tears are worth it

Ticked off working with RK from my dream list

@polyvynil aap toh kamaal ho hi".

Currently, on a roll with impactful roles in interesting projects, Radhika has a solid line up, yet again reinstating her versatility. Refusing to be put in a box, Radhika has time and again broken the moulds of stereotypical characters to present daring and experimental roles.

On the work front, after recently having wrapped Homi Adajania's upcoming next, Radhika has begun the shoot for national award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa. Radhika will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.