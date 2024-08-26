Advertisement
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Did You Notice The Stunning Solitaire Diamond On Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Ring?

Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the screening of 'Angry Young Man', Where Her Solitaire Diamond engagement ring stole the spotlight.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Did You Notice The Stunning Solitaire Diamond On Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Ring? (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement to Naga Chaitanya was a low-key affair, but her choice of attire quickly caught the eye. Opting for a simple South Indian ensemble, she exuded understated elegance.

She paired her simple ensemble with a vibrant orange gajra, adding a touch of traditional charm.  However, it was her engagement ring that truly stole the show.

Check Out Sobhita Dhulipala's Gajra Look Below!

Sobhita's ring was a minimalist masterpiece. Featuring a single, flawless solitaire diamond set on a delicate band, the ring was a testament to classic beauty. The simplicity of the design allowed the diamond to shine, showcasing its exceptional brilliance.

Recently, Sobhita was spotted at the screening of "Angry Young Man" at the Excel office. While her outfit was undoubtedly stylish, her engagement ring once again captivated attention.

As she posed for the cameras, the solitaire diamond sparkled, a symbol of her love and commitment to Naga Chaitanya. It was a subtle yet powerful statement that showcased the timeless appeal of her engagement ring.

