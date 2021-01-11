हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Did you notice this adorable wish from Sussanne Khan to Hrithik Roshan on his special day, take a look

The post received attention from several celebrities with actress Twinkle Khanna and filmmaker-choreographer Ekta Kapoor dropping their comments on the post.

Did you notice this adorable wish from Sussanne Khan to Hrithik Roshan on his special day, take a look
File photo

NEW DELHI: Actor and B-Town's own Greek God turned 47 on Sunday and the star received an adorable birthday message from none other than his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne, who is known for making Hrithik's special day memorable, took to social media and shared a montage of Hrithik from some of his vacations with their sons - Hrehaan and Hredaan. 

"Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds," Sussanne wrote in the adorable birthday message. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The post received attention from several celebrities with actress Twinkle Khanna and filmmaker-choreographer Ekta Kapoor dropping their comments on the post.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in an intimate cememony in December 2000. The duo got separated and filed for divorce in 2014. However, despite the two parting their ways, they make sure to be available for their children. Keeping up with their commitments towards their kids, Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted holidaying together or heading on dinner and movie outings. 

Last year, when the lockdown was imposed, Sussanne moved into Hrithik's bungalow in Juhu to ensure that their kids can stay with both parents. 

In the meantime, Hrithik, on his birthday, announced a new film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone. This would be the first colllaboration between the two stars. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. 

