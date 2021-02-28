हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Did you spot this little black cat in Alia Bhatt's latest sunkissed photo

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a sunkissed photo of herself on social media, which she captioned as 'sunshine'. She is seen smiling away to glory and looks absolutely mesmerising in the photo, which she captioned as, 'sunshine'. And we spotted a black cat cartoon in the photo. 

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film teaser was dropped only recently and the 27-year-old has been receiving accolades from all over for her brilliant performance. Alia, who is an active social media user and keeps teasing her photos and videos with her Instagram followers, shared a pretty picture of herself basking in the sun on Sunday (February 28). In the picture, the 'Kalank' actress is smiling away to glory and looks absolutely mesmerising. She captioned the picture as, 'sunshine'.

We also spotted a tiny cartoon of a black cat made on her hand in the picture. Reacting to her picture, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote, 'Hello sunshine', while actor Ayushmann Khurrana`s wife, Tahira Kashyap, posted a heart emoji. Popular television actor Karan Tacker, who was seen in 'Special OPS', wrote, "Pretty". 

Well, it seems like Alia has all the reasons to be happy. The teaser of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released recently and she received a lot of praise for the same. Not only her fans but even others from the film fraternity like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to applaud the actress` performance. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The story of the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, who is a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi`s book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai' and is slated to hit screens on July 30.

