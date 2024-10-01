Did Zareen Khan Just Drop A Hint On Her Comeback Project?

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan has been away from the big screens for a while, leaving her fans eagerly waiting for her return to the silver screens. Recently, the actress held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her social media handle, wherein a user questioned, “You should do more movies, we are waiting”.

In response, Zareen wrote, "Well, thoda lamba break ho gaya. Hopefully, next year you all will definitely see me in the movies. Next year aap mujhe screen par zaroor dekh sakenge (Well, the break was a little longer than expected. Hopefully, next year you all will definitely see me in the movies.)”

This is not it! The actress also revealed the genres she would like to be a part of. When a user asked her about the kind of movies she’d like to be a part of, Zareen revealed, “I think I’d like to do an out-and-out comedy or an action film.”

This possibly hints that the audience will either see Zareen take up a fresh role in a comedy flick or an action flick, promising an entertaining experience at the theatre!

As soon as Zareen opened up about her return to the silver screens, it left the fans excited about a potential film announcement. The actress was last seen in the track ‘Eid Ho Jayegi’, and is popular for her roles in films such as 'Veer', 'Housefull 2' and others.