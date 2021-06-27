हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris Hilton

Didn't know that I'd become highest-paid female DJ in the world: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton posted a picture of her playing music in a club on Instagram late Saturday night, according to India time. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an electric blue outfit paired with sunglasses and bejeweled earphones.

Didn&#039;t know that I&#039;d become highest-paid female DJ in the world: Paris Hilton

Los Angeles: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has talked about her love for DJing. She says she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing has always been her superpower.

Paris posted a picture of her playing music in a club on Instagram late Saturday night, according to India time. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an electric blue outfit paired with sunglasses and bejeweled earphones.

"When I first decided to learn to DJ, I simply followed my passion, my love for music and the joy I felt being able to light up a room and share that energy with others. Playing music and performing has always been my superpower," Paris wrote alongside the image. She says she did not know she would become the highest paid female DJ in the world.

 

"I didn't know that I would become the highest-paid female DJ in the world or have residencies DJ'ing across the world. With every set I perform, I love to leave my heart on the stage," she wrote.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Paris HiltonSocialiteentrepreneurhighest-paid female DJsuperpower
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT18M33S

Badi Bahas: 'Yogi Model' of Population Control