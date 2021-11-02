हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan pretends to be SRK outside Mannat, crowd goes berserk - Watch

Reportedly, SRK is celebrating his birthday in Alibaug with his family. But his fans are still expecting to get a glimpse of his favourite star and so in order to cheer them up, his one of his die-hard fans pretended to be Shah Rukh Khan and thanked all the fans for their wishes.

Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan pretends to be SRK outside Mannat, crowd goes berserk - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, i.e on November 2 (Tuesday), gifts were kept coming at his house Mannat in order to make him feel special. 

Thousands of fans flocked outside his house and at bandstand just to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Not only that, there was a fan who dressed up like SRK and was seen waving from his car just like the superstar in order to thank his fans for their special efforts. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Everyone loved his comic timing and also cheered his presence while others chanted his name while flashing the torch light. 

 

Reportedly, it was been stated by some police official, that SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani is in Alibaug with his family and they wanted it to be a quiet affair and so they opted for their farmhouse as his elder son Aryan Khan has just released from jail in drugs case. 

For many years now, SRK has been following this as a ritual where he stands in his balcony and waves and greets his fans on the special occasions of Eid and his birthday. 

But this year, the festivities remained a little low key as the family couldn’t be seen around. His Mannat is seen all decked up to celebrate his birthday as well as Diwali. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

While gifts from all his friends from the fraternity kept coming to his home. From Ekta Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, everyone sent their token of love for the favourite star. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh Khan birthdayHappy Birthday Shah Rukh KhanSRK birthdaydie-hard fanMannatdecked-upAlibaugAryan Khandrugs case
Next
Story

Salman Khan drops adorable photo with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'bhai ka birthday hai'

Must Watch

PT6M39S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Nov 2, 2021