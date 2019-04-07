हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diet Sabya targets Hina Khan yet again for copying Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: The anonymous Instagram page Diet Sabya,  that calls out people for imitations and blatant copies in fashion has targeted actress Hina Khan yet again. This time Hina has been pulled up for wearing the same silk saree as that of Shilpa Shetty. 

Diet Sabya has targetted Hina for the second time. Check out the post:

However, this is not the first time this audacious Insta handle has irked an actress, a few days ago it had drawn Alia Bhatt's ire after it called her photoshoot for a magazine a blatant copy of an ad shoot of Hollywood singer Dua Lipa.

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra too couldn't escape the prying eyes of Diet Sabya after it accused her of copying a jumpsuit and calling it a 'Gandi Copy'.

Diet Sabya was created by an anonymous user to call out the copycat culture in the film industry. It had debuted on March 15, 2018, on Instagram and had over 18k followers in just a month.

Although it is the nightmare for every celeb in Tinsel town, A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt follow the account on the photo-sharing app. Nobody knows the person behind the account, no even knows its gender but its never-hold-back opinion is a delight for all its followers.

Hina KhanShilpa Shettydiet sabyaSanya Malhotra
