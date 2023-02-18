Digital Creator Diksha Bothra's 'Florista' to Design Outfits for an Upcoming Film

New Delhi: We watch movies for three reasons: first, the actors; second, the storyline; and third, the snazzy outfit inspo. Correct us if we are wrong, but dressing in movies has always had a strong impact on us. Or else, why would you search for the outfit that the actress wore right after watching the film? Speaking of all this, we recall that famous digital creator and entrepreneur, Diksha Bothra, whose brand is going to be a show-stopper in the industry.



She co-owns the clothing brand Florista. It took tremendous effort for her to reach this stage. Their collection is so chic and classy that the outfits are now going to feature in a forthcoming film.



According to our sources, we have found out that Diksha Bothra's apparel brand will be offering some hand-picked outfits from their collection for an upcoming teen-drama film. Isn't that amazing? While the brand has such an up-to-date collection, we are sure that they will give the craze to the whole glamour industry via their work on this upcoming project. They are going to be trendsetters!



On achieving this opportunity, Diksha Bothra says, "We are very delighted and cannot wait to start working on this project. I hope that we will make a mark with our outfits on the entire entertainment industry and its lovers."



It was only a few months ago that she launched the first offline store of her brand in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. In a recent interview, the founder of Florista, Diksha Bothra, shared her experience of just how hard it was to set up her own brand. She said that she had gone through many ups and downs before reaching this point, adding that it was difficult to put all her plans into practice.



Diksha Bothra is already famous in the entertainment industry, as she is also into celebrity management and brand endorsement. She has provided technical support to many social media influencers, including Aadhya Anand, Esha Jhanji, Muskan Bamne, Sajid Shaikh, Prachi Kadam, Faisal Shaikh, Amir Siddiqui, Adnaan Shaikh, and many more. The talented lady has a long way to go, and we wish more success for her.