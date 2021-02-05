Digital medium give writers great platform to build stronger narratives, says Tandav actress Kritika Kamra

Mumbai: Kritika Kamra, who has made her mark on television and has also tried her luck in Bollywood, was recently seen in the OTT series 'Tandav'. She says the rise of digital platforms provides writers a great scope to build strong narratives for artistes like her.

"My focus is to do characters that bring something different to the table, and those which push the envelope. The digital medium has given writers a great platform to build stronger narratives, deeper character arcs and unique storylines. I have two exciting web shows coming up this year and I am reading some interesting film scripts as well. So right now the focus will be on digital and films and the details of these projects will follow very soon," Kritika tells IANS.

"As an actor, I look for characters that have layers to them, that challenge and excite me at the same time. I've always tried to make a conscious choice to be part of relevant stories that are entertaining and engrossing. This year looks exciting as I'm working with some fantastic people who are telling very interesting stories," she says.

The actress shot to fame with roles in TV shows such as 'Kitani Mohobbat Hai' to 'Reporters'.