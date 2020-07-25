Dil Bechara audience review: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogues leave fans heartbroken and teary-eyed!

New Delhi: All those who have watched Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song 'Dil Bechara' last night on Disney+Hotstar must have cried buckets. The film by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, on which a Hollywood film was made in 2014. Sanjana Sanghi makes her impressive debut with emotionally charged up drama.

There are many scenes, dialogues in 'Dil Bechara' which somehow resonate with Sushant's real life and fans can't help but draw similarities. A few hard-hitting lines by Saif Ali Khan in a cameo will haunt you for days. Take a look at what netizens felt after having watched the film on the OTT platform:

It feels like " i lost myself after your death , i never met you and you don't even know me . But i just can't able to accept this truth that you are not with us "

See you soon @itsSSR #DilBechara #DilBecharaDay #DilBecharaReview pic.twitter.com/I3t97C8L1H — Shushant Singh Rajpoot Fan Club (@kdtion_) July 25, 2020

#DilBecharaReview

His acting was so pure I could feel his emotions while watching this movie . Indeed he was an outstanding actor . We never gonna witness this amazing talent ever again

Nobody can replace him pic.twitter.com/yOT9tvlS8R — Ria Pangtey (@PangteyRia) July 25, 2020

Most of the people will be on tears on each and every time he smiles on screen #RajiniFansLoveSushant#DilBechara #DilBecharaReview pic.twitter.com/YPyCcFD6vM — Adheera (@rajini712dhoni) July 25, 2020

Just need to appreciate his best cameo role ever #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/SKHKFDKdmB — Amish Satra (@amishsatra004) July 24, 2020

" Song was incomplete because Life is incomplete " That 2 min Cameo of #SaifAliKhan is Just wow He Just nailed It...#DilBechara#SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/jkw4wAXQ2A — Shivam #JusticeForSushant (@Intrepid_SK) July 24, 2020

The film is set in Jamshedpur and has popular Bengali actors like Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee playing Sanjana aka Kizie Basu's parents. Renowned Carnatic musician, composer and Malayalam movie actress, the legendary Subbalakshmi plays Manny aka Sushant Singh Rajput's grandmom.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death has raised many questions, kicking off insider vs outsider debate on various platforms.

Keep a box of tissues handy is what we advise.