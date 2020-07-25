हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara audience review: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogues leave fans heartbroken and teary-eyed!

All those who have watched Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song 'Dil Bechara' last night on Disney+Hotstar must have cried buckets. The film by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, on which a Hollywood film was made in 2014. Sanjana Sanghi makes her impressive debut with emotionally charged up drama.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: All those who have watched Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song 'Dil Bechara' last night on Disney+Hotstar must have cried buckets. The film by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, on which a Hollywood film was made in 2014. Sanjana Sanghi makes her impressive debut with emotionally charged up drama.

ALSO READ: 'Dil Bechara' movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput teaches Sanjana Sanghi and us how to live life to the fullest

There are many scenes, dialogues in 'Dil Bechara' which somehow resonate with Sushant's real life and fans can't help but draw similarities. A few hard-hitting lines by Saif Ali Khan in a cameo will haunt you for days. Take a look at what netizens felt after having watched the film on the OTT platform:

The film is set in Jamshedpur and has popular Bengali actors like Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee playing Sanjana aka Kizie Basu's parents. Renowned Carnatic musician, composer and Malayalam movie actress, the legendary Subbalakshmi plays Manny aka Sushant Singh Rajput's grandmom.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death has raised many questions, kicking off insider vs outsider debate on various platforms. 

Keep a box of tissues handy is what we advise. 

