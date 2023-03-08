'Dil Dosti Dance' To 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Shantanu Maheshwari Has Come A Long Way

New Delhi: Shantanu Maheshwari is unquestionably one of the most popular debutants in the industry. The actor is shown enjoying fandom from a loyal and devoted fanbase while making room and enjoying the best of both worlds. On the occasion of his birthday, let us reflect on the beautiful journey Shantanu has had so far!

Right from the early days, Shantanu knew how to win hearts who still remember his character and fangirl max if they ever get a chance to see Swayam Shekhawat (Shantanu), the role so approachable and relatable that lives rent-free in our hearts. The actor is also seen trying his hands on different reality shows, always encouraging the young talents and grooving with them after becoming the finalist of both Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

After acing his game in the TV space, Shantanu was there to treat his fans with the unconventional character of Afsaan, which is ingrained in our minds after a powerpack performance. He has left an indelible impression on our thoughts with his charm and innocence by introducing a rush of tainted love into the terrible environment of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shantanu brilliantly did all the communication with facial expressions and eyes, not allowing anyone to blink an eye.

With a number of exciting projects lined up, Shantanu will soon be treating his audience with a few big announcements this year.