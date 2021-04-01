Dila dun tennu Burj Khalifa, Sana Khan's pic with husband is going viral

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan surprised her fans last year with her wedding news. The gorgeous face got married to Mufti Anas Sayied in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. She often shares updates about her on Instagram.

In her latest post, Sana Khan can be seen sipping her 'gold plated coffee' on top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa. She wrote in the caption: When ur husband surprises u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA That gold plated coffee @anas_saiyad20

Sana Khan's pictures from Burja Khalifa have gone viral on the internet.

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied, who hails from Gujarat, married on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Hours after her wedding, the actress introduced her husband on Instagram and also changed her name Sayiad Sana Khan.

Earlier in 2020, she shocked her followers, announcing her exit from the showbiz world.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.