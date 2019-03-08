हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi is here to steal hearts with her latest Instagram pic

Nora shot to fame with her killer dance moves in song 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate'

&#039;Dilbar&#039; girl Nora Fatehi is here to steal hearts with her latest Instagram pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has often been in limelight due to her stunning social media posts. She shot to fame with her killer dance moves in song 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate' and has been ruling hearts since then.

The leggy lass is quite active on Instagram and her pics and videos often go viral. In her latest post, Nora looks absolutely stunning!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

She captioned the pic as, “Hello there heres a pic from my latest editorial shoot with @hellomagindia Hair makeup @marcepedrozo Styling @sonampoladia Creative direction @avantikkak”

The actress will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has an ensemble star cast with Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Tabu, to name a few, playing important parts.

'Bharat' is one of the most awaited releases of this year and will hit the screens on June 5.

Apart from 'Bharat', Nora will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'. The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Tags:
Nora FatehidilbarNora Fatehi pics
Next
Story

Disha Patani flaunts her perfectly toned body in latest workout pic

Must Watch

PT50M53S

Mediation option for Ayodhya Land Dispute?