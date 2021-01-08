Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi raises mercury in black top in new bold video on Instagram, check out

New Delhi: B-Town stunner and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is once again raising the hotness meter with her killer looks. An actress, model and a fabulous dancer, Nora has carved a niche out for herself in the industry with her skill and her fans eagerly wait to watch her shaking her legs on peppy tracks.

Besides known for her blockbuster numbers, Nora also has a solid social media presence of over 21 million followers on Instagram alone and that proves her might quite clearly.

The 'Dilbar Girl' took to Instagram to share a video story where she is seen lying against a bright fuchsia-coloured sheet in a black tank top. And we just can't take our eyes against the beauty!

A fashionista that she is, Nora amazes us with her fashion style and good looks!

Nora recently turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Basking in the glory of her last chartbuster 'Naach Meri Rani' which continues to rule the masses even months after its release, Nora Fatehi is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' in Hyderabad.