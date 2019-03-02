हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi's dance moves in this video will make your jaw drop—Watch

Nora took to Instagram and shared a video in which her dance movies are absolutely jaw-dropping!

&#039;Dilbar&#039; girl Nora Fatehi&#039;s dance moves in this video will make your jaw drop—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi became an internet sensation after her song 'Dilbar' went viral for all the right reasons. The song, from 'Satyameva Jayate' was one of the reasons that the film got a huge opening at the box office.

Nora has a huge fan following and is an avid social media user. She often shares her dance videos on Instagram which go viral in no time.

The actress-dancer took to Instagram and shared a video in which her dance movies are absolutely jaw-dropping!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

On the work front, Nora will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has an ensemble star cast with Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Tabu, to name a few, playing important parts.

'Bharat' is one of the most awaited releases of this year and will hit the screens on June 5.

She will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'. The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

