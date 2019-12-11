Dilip Kumar thanks fans on 97th birthday, shares heartwarming post

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: The legendary actor in Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar celebrates his birthday on December 11. As he turns 97 today, the thespian decided to drop in an early tweet thanking his fans and followers on his special day.

Dilip Kumar tweeted: “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”

The legendary actor's real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar. He made his debut in 1944 with 'Jwar Bhata', produced by Bombay Talkies. His rich filmography and lasting on-screen performances earned him the title of 'Tragedy King' and 'The First Khan'.

Born to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Ali Khan on December 11, 1922, at Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar, the present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Dilip Kumar is hailed as one of the best actors ever seen in Indian cinema.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, he worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

Films like Ram Aur Shyam, Gunga Jamuna, Mughal-e-Azam, Andaz, Babul, Daag, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Deedar and Aan amongst various others made him the biggest superstar ever.

After a brief sabbatical, he returned to the silver screen with Kranti in 1981 and was once again loved by the audience.

In his illustrious celluloid journey, Dilip Kumar has won as many as nine Filmfare Awards and is the first recipient of the Filmfare Best Actor Award in the year 1954.

He got married to the very beautiful Saira Banu in 1966.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Here's wishing the thespian a very happy birthday!

 

