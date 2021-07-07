हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's funeral to take place this evening in Santacruz

Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday (July 7), his family and aides said.

Dilip Kumar&#039;s funeral to take place this evening in Santacruz

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday (July 7), his family and aides said.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian`s longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet at daybreak.

Farooqui said that the grief-struck family is discussing the funeral modalities and the last rites are likely to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5 p.m. this evening.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.

His wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope and he passed away around dawn on Wednesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dilip KumarRIP Dilip Kumardilip kumar diesdilip kumar deathDilip Kumar funeral
Next
Story

Saira Banu has loved Dilip Kumar till the time she has known herself: Faisal Farooqui

Must Watch

PT15M2S

How is this time's Modi cabinet expansion different from the old expansion?