New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen expressing his point of view over his song Patiala Peg which is based on alcohol. The singer and actor addressed the ongoing criticism about his songs referencing alcohol. In his chat with the crowd that was gathered in Ahmedabad on stage, he said that he would stop singing about alcohol entirely if it were banned in India.

Diljit exposed the hypocrisy and said,” Even today, I won’t sing any song about alcohol. That’s because Gujarat is a dry state.”. The Udta Punjab actor added how his alcohol-based song has created a stir, “ I have sung dozens of devotional songs. In the last 10 days alone, I released two devotional tracks, but no one talks about that. Everyone on TV is only focused on “Patiala Peg”.

He added,” I never personally called anyone and asked if they drink. I’m just singing a song. Bollywood has plenty of songs about alcohol, and I might have one or two. That’s it.”

Diljit even openly challenged, “I won’t even sing those songs. It’s easy for me to tweak the songs, bro. Also, I don’t consume alcohol myself. Bollywood celebrities promote alcohol in advertisements, but I don’t. Don’t poke me. I quietly do my program and leave.”

He further added, “Let’s start a movement—if all states ban liquor consumption completely, I will never sing a song about alcohol again in my entire life. Is this possible? During COVID, everything was closed except liquor shops. You can’t fool the youth. If not a complete ban, then at least declare a dry day in your state on the day of my performance, and I will refrain from singing any alcohol-related song”.

Diljit continues to balance his music and acting career, making headlines for his international recognition and diverse projects.