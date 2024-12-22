Advertisement
DILJIT DOSANJH

Diljit Dosanjh Clears The Air Amid Ongoing Beef With AP Dhillon: "I Never Blocked You..."

Star singer Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram to clear the air about the ongoing controversial claims made by AP Dhillon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Diljit Dosanjh Clears The Air Amid Ongoing Beef With AP Dhillon: "I Never Blocked You..." (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi:  Star singer Diljit Dosanjh recently found himself involved in a controversy with AP Dhillon. During AP Dhillon's Chandigarh concert, the 'Brown Munde' singer claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram and showed fake support for him. AP Dhillon addressed Diljit during the concert, asking him to 'unblock' him on Instagram.

Later, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram Story and shared two mini clips, one captioned 'Before' and the other captioned 'After.' 

Have A Look At The Post: 

Diljit Dosanjh is on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, He recently performed in Mumbai on December 19, navigating various government restrictions during his concerts.  Meanwhile, AP Dhillon, who began his tour earlier this month, performed alongside Jazzy B and Yo Yo Honey Singh in New Delhi.

 

