Diljit Dosanjh Clears The Air Amid Ongoing Beef With AP Dhillon: "I Never Blocked You..."

New Delhi: Star singer Diljit Dosanjh recently found himself involved in a controversy with AP Dhillon. During AP Dhillon's Chandigarh concert, the 'Brown Munde' singer claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram and showed fake support for him. AP Dhillon addressed Diljit during the concert, asking him to 'unblock' him on Instagram.

Later, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram Story and shared two mini clips, one captioned 'Before' and the other captioned 'After.'

Have A Look At The Post:

Lmao did Diljit really blocked him??_ AP just posted proofs on his stories lol__ https://t.co/Qe6uKcCQvc pic.twitter.com/HdkGc2l4w6 — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) December 21, 2024

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh had finally clears the air regarding the matter the singer also took to instagram and shared the AP Dhillon's Instagram profile showing he never blocked him. He captioned the post, '' I never blocked you. My issues can be with governments, but not with artists''

Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon Beef The beef unfolds as AP Dhillon calls Diljit Dosanjh "fake" during his Chandigarh concert, recalling how the 'lover' singer once said, "we are together," despite blocking him on Instagram. Addressing Diljit directly, AP added, "First unblock me on Instagram, then talk to me." The incident sparked tension among fans when AP further stated, "i wasn't planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know whats real and whats not'' Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon have been involved in a public controversy. #diljitdosanjh #apdhillon pic.twitter.com/rwQS3wX8Yl — Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) December 22, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh is on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, He recently performed in Mumbai on December 19, navigating various government restrictions during his concerts. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon, who began his tour earlier this month, performed alongside Jazzy B and Yo Yo Honey Singh in New Delhi.