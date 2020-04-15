Diljit Dosanjh has a 'bae'?

Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken everyone by surprise after he shared that he has a "bae".

Diljit took to Instagram Stories to make the shocking revelation.

He shared a photograph of himself on a video call with a person. In the image, he is seen topless and a cloth wrapped up on his head. Diljit covered the person's face with a heart sticker.

He captioned the image: "FaceTime w/ Bae."

Diljit didn't disclose who his "bae" was in his Instagram stories.

Amid lockdown, the actor has taken to cooking. Everyday, Diljit takes to his Instagram stories and shares recipes of the dish he is making and cooking tales while he preps for the dish.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.