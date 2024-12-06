Diljit Dosanjh Kicks Off Bengaluru Leg At Iconic Cafe, Relishes Ghee Podi Idli Before Dil-Luminati Concert!

Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who is in Bengaluru for his concert as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour', made a memorable stop at the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe.

In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, fans got a glimpse of the singer's journey. The clip begins with Diljit departing from Punjab airport and arriving in Bengaluru.

Upon landing, he headed straight to Rameshwaram Cafe, where he enjoyed their famous ghee podi idli from the comfort of his car. The video also shows Diljit savoring a crispy dosa and concluding his meal with a traditional filter coffee.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this month, Diljit gave an electrifying performance in Kolkata on Saturday as part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.'

While his concert thrilled the audience, it was his speech referencing Kolkata's love for cricket and Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team that stole the show.

Diljit shared a video from the concert on his Instagram, where he praised KKR's iconic tagline, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re," calling it a powerful mantra for hard work and teamwork. It's such a lovely slogan, and especially since it's Shahrukh Khan Sir's team, it's bound to be great. I am a huge fan of him. This slogan also carries a wonderful message--work hard and fight alongside your team. And no matter where you are, it's our duty to give 100 percent. So, if you give 199 percent effort, victory will have no other option but to come to you.)," he said during the performance.

The tour will continue in other cities, including Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.