Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824416https://zeenews.india.com/people/diljit-dosanjh-makes-a-concert-on-stage-proposal-extra-special-in-pune-2824416.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DILJIT DOSANJH

Diljit Dosanjh Makes A Concert On-Stage Proposal Extra Special In Pune

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh added magic to a fan's proposal by singing live as the couple got engaged on stage during his Pune concert.

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 03:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Makes A Concert On-Stage Proposal Extra Special In Pune Pic Credit: Instagram (@Diljit Dosanjh)

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a person’s day even more special as he continued to sing when the fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage during his concert in Pune. 

Several videos and pictures from the event are doing the rounds on social media platforms, where a man is seen going down on his knees to propose marriage to his girlfriend on the stage. After the proposal, the man kissed the girl’s hand and hugged her too.

Diljit was heard singing near them. Following that, Diljit was seen clapping, asking even the audience to applaud for them. The couple went up to the singer-actor and shook hands with the star.

The “Lover” hitmaker even hugged the man’s girlfriend. In the clip, the man then said that he proposed after being together in a relationship for 13 years. The clip ended with Diljit repeating his words.

Recently, another video of Diljit went viral, where he noticed fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets. In the video, Diljit questioned those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets. He then asked his team to stop playing the music.

He then pointed in the front, and said, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

The singer then resumed his performance, but gestured towards those watching from the balcony that they were having fun without tickets.

Earlier, Diljit also slammed netizens who made fun of a girl who was seen getting welling up and getting emotional during one of his shows.

Diljit’s next stop is Kolkata. After which, he will be travelling to Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK