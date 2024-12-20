Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Maharashtra Govt Advisory, Promises 'Double The Fun' At Mumbai Concert

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh during his concert in Mumbai on Thursday night reacted to an advisory issued by the Maharashtra Government ahead of performance for his Dil-Luminati tour in the city.

While addressing the crowd he also spoke about the advisory, which restricts him from performing on songs which promote drugs, violence and alcohol, issued against him. It also prohibited him from making use of children on stage.

He said: "Maine kal poocha apne team se kuch advisory toh nahi hai mere khilaaf. Bola sab thik hai. Aaj subah utha toh pata chala advisory jaari ho chuki hai mere khilaaf. Par aap fikar na kare, saare advisory mere par hai, aap jitna maza karne aayae mai uska double karwaunga.

“(Last evening I asked my team if there has been any advisory issued against me. They said there is none. But this morning when I woke up I got to know that an advisory had been issued. But you have nothing to worry about. All advisories are for me and I will ensure you have double the fun than what you imagined)," Diljit said.

Ahead of speaking about the notice that he had received, Diljit spoke about his visit to Kashmir and shared that the state is a must visit and is truly “swarg” (heaven).

During his tour in India, the “Lover” hitmaker performed in Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. His tour will conclude after his performance in Guwahati.

It was on December 19, Diljit bid an emotional farewell to Kashmir in his own signature way. He shared a series of photos as he said goodbye to Kashmir. Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor posted the pictures with the caption, “Alvida Kashmir, tonight Mumbai Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”

Earlier, the singer posted a heartwarming video of himself enjoying a peaceful shikara ride on the iconic Dal Lake, with snow-covered mountains surrounding him. A vendor approached his boat, offering a tray of steaming kahwa, the traditional Kashmiri tea.