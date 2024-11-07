Diljit Dosanjh To Anushka Sen: Indian Stars Who Took Global Stage By Storm

The world as we know it has changed. Talent is now blurring boundaries and transcending languages and racial stereotypes. Indians have not only taken the global stage by storm but are also showcasing their skills and talents with remarkable brilliance. From the current music sensation Diljit Dosanjh to Miss Grand International 2024Rachel Gupta, let’s celebrate the Indians who have made us proud around the world.

Diljit Dosanjh

We know him as the voice that can make your hearts flutter and feet tap, but Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Indian to debut on the coveted Billboard magazine cover in Canada. It’s not an easy feat to achieve, but Diljit has won over the hearts of millions with his voice and charm.

Anushka Sen

Is there anything Anushka can’t do? At just 22 years old, she has made history as the first Indian artist to perform live at Times Square in New York. Additionally, she made headlines as the first Indian star to be featured on billboards in Seoul, South Korea. Anushka is currently working on her first international film titled "Asia," along with its spin-off series "Crush." Additionally, she has been appointed as the honorary brand ambassador for Korean tourism.

Vir Das

The stand-up comedian who is also an established actor has made a history mark in the international space by being the first Indian to host the coveted Emmy Awards. Vir has put India on the global map by his performance and also his stand-up shows that sell out in minutes.

Manika Batra

If there is one name that is getting a lot of attention in the table tennis world then it has to be Indian champion Manika Batra. She recently became the first Indian to qualify for quarter-finals at a World Table Tennis Champions event. Manika is a triple gold medalist at the South Asian Games, a double gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medalist at the Asian Games, Asian Championships, and Asian Cup. Her world rank is 26 as of this year and she’s only climbing the charts internationally. A big moment of pride for India.

Rachel Gupta

An Indian model and a beauty pageant winner, Rachel Gupta is the first Indian to win Miss Grand International 2024 in Jaipur. Rachel who is also one of the most photographed Indian faces abroad is making the country proud internationally. After winning the title Rachel has also been doing a lot of charity work to help underprivileged children around the world.