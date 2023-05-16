topStoriesenglish2608836
NewsLifestylePeople
DIMPLE KAPADIA

Dimple Kapadia Couldn't Recognise Deepak Dobriyal On Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo Set

'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Dimple Kapadia Couldn't Recognise Deepak Dobriyal On Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo Set

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia said that she has seen actor Deepak Dobriyal before but his transformation for `Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo` was unimaginable and that she could not recognise him.

Talking about her reaction, Dimple said, "Homi Adajania`s sets are the most fun sets to be on but also the most strict one. For Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, we were leaving ourselves to become people we have only read about in scripts. However, the most surprising person on the set was Deepak Dobriyal."

"I have seen him before but his transformation for this show was unimaginable really. He approached me and tried to have a conversation with me but I just couldn`t place him. I didn`t recognise him so ended up having an awkward chat and moved on."

Dimple called Deepak a "surprise element."

She added: Later, Deepak spoke to Homi (Adajania) about it to check if I was trying to remain in my character and maintain a cold stance with him but then Homi explained it to him that I couldn`t recognise him. So, I would say from all of us combined, Deepak Dobriyal was the surprise element of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo."

'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin