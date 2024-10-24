Dimple Kapadia Refuses To Pose With Twinkle Khanna As She Makes A Rare Appearance With Hubby Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Well, no one can match the sense of humour that veteran diva Dimple Kapadia has. Recently the Brahmastra actress was seen making an appearance at an event, where she was asked to pose with daughter Twinkle Khanna who made a rare appearance along with hubby Akshay Kumar. However, Dimple refused to pose with her daughter and said that she does not pose with juniors but only seniors.

This video of Dimple Kapadia is going viral, and the fans are calling her the coolest diva among all and claiming that Twinkle has the same sense of humour as her. Indeed like mother like daughter.

Twinkle Khanna was present at the event along with superstar husband Akshay Kumar and they happily posed together for the shutterbugs. The star couple fans were swooning to see them together and called them the perfect couple and we cannot agree more.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 23 years and not once the rumours of their separation made headlines. They are the IT couple of Bollywood.