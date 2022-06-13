हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vikrant Massey

Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal goes on floor

The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi took to social media to announce their latest project “Sector 36” that stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

Dinesh Vijan's Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal goes on floor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Get ready to witness Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal starrer Sector 36 which has started filming today. 

When it comes to blending strong content with quality entertainment, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has always been ahead of the curve, and if news of their upcoming project is anything to go by, the production house has an ace up its sleeve again!

 

The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi took to social media to announce their latest project “Sector 36” that stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. 

The announcement video builds a sense of curiosity using the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film!

Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is a dark crime-thriller. With shooting commencing from today, here’s looking forward to another gem from the house of Maddock!

