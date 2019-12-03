हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar accuses airline of unprofessional behaviour

Actress Dipika Kakar has slammed the crew of a commercial airline over unprofessional behaviour.

Dipika Kakar accuses airline of unprofessional behaviour

Mumbai: Actress Dipika Kakar has slammed the crew of a commercial airline over unprofessional behaviour.

Dipika on Sunday took to Instagram and shared her ordeal while travelling to Lucknow from Mumbai on a GoAir flight, in a lengthy note. She added that the flight got delayed by an hour but the crew did not make announcements.

"Wow GoAir !! We are on board.. your flight g82610 45 minutes lates. I ask your crew they don't know the reason of delay yet, I ask your ground staff ..he says the pilot is not available, abd we will still take 20 minutes more, nobody has the courtesy of informing the passengers or making an announcement when the ground stagff knows the flight is going to be at least 1 hour delayed. The inflight crew says they are not authorised to make an announcement... then who will inform the passengers? So it's past 45 minutes now and we are still waiting. Great going guys, very professional I must say," she ended the note with sarcastic remarks.

Dipika was travelling with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba.

On the work front, Dipika is currently playing the lead role in the television show "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum". Last year, she won "Bigg Boss 12".
 

Dipika KakarShoaib IbrahimBigg Boss 12Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
