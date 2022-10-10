Director duo Pushkar and Gaythri don't think clash with 'PS-1' affected 'Vikram Vedha' box office

New Delhi: Vikram Vedha was released on the same day as Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' and whenever such big movies clash, they are bound to suffer at the box office.

Now the directors of 'Vikram Vedha', Pushkar and Gayathri, have opened up on the clash and whether it had any affect on their box office numbers. In a recent interview given to India Today, the director duo said,"Actually not. I think our market is big enough to handle two or three films at the same time because there are just that many people who come and watch the cinema. So, if they want to watch it, they will watch it. If not today, then tomorrow. I don't think the presence of another big film is going to hurt either one of the movies majorly. I think it is not right to pit movies against each other. We all love the cinema."

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name that starred Vijay Sethupati and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

On the other hand, 'PS-1' stars a number of actors such as Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles and has been directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Both the movies were released on the 30th of September.