हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Director Mukesh Chhabra recalls starting 'Dil Bechara' shoot two years ago

Lead actress Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to remember her co-star Sushant.

Director Mukesh Chhabra recalls starting &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; shoot two years ago
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Mukesh Chhabra, the director of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara", has taken to social media to reminisce the day they had begun shooting a couple of years ago.

"9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya (how everything changed)" tweeted Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14, a month ahead of the release of his last film.

Lead actress Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to remember her co-star Sushant.

"Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace," the actress wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? @castingchhabra 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi | Kizie Basu (@sanjanasanghi96) on

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathDil BecharaMukesh Chhabrasushant singh rajput suicideSSRSSR suicide
Next
Story

Soorma Bhopali will not die, Jagdeepji will live on with us: 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M33S

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter, eye-witnesses also heard gunshots