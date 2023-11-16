Director-Producer Sarika Sanjot Opens Up On The Changing Face Of Bollywood

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Zee News online, 'Blurr' producer and Director Sarika Sanjot discusses about the changing face of Bollywood.

Director Sarika Sanjot has won a special award The National Achievers Awards 2023 for 'Kahani Rubberband Ki.' This special award was been given to her because of her outstanding direction and contribution to the film industry her exceptional vision and storytelling skill is mind-blowing.

Sarika is engaged in discussions with various stakeholders to bring her vision to life. Notably, he has started talks with potential actors to star in this unique venture. After marriage, she has settled in Gujarat. Talking about this, the director said, "After leaving school, I grew up watching films with my parents. Before marriage, I worked in various departments during advertising and film shooting in Delhi and Mumbai."

She is popularly known for her films 'Phamous', 'Family of Thakurganj,' 'GST' and 'Kahani Rubberband ki.'