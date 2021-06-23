हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui takes a dig against the viral video of Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has reacted to the viral video of the director Anurag Kashyap along with his daughter Aaliyah, where he opened up about her boyfriend, drunk dials and pre-marital sex. 

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui takes a dig against the viral video of Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who is waiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan' has reacted to the viral video of the director Anurag Kashyap along with his daughter Aaliyah, where he opened up about her boyfriend, drunk dials and pre-marital sex. The interview recently created stir on social media and became a hot topic of discussion. 

Taking a dig against the viral video, Shamas took to Twitter and wrote, “आपने ज़िन्दगी को अपने तरह से जिया है, उन्होंने अपने तरह से ….और ये अपने तरह से जी रहीं हैं। रहा समाज का तो उसको भी आपसे काफी प्रेरणा मिल रही है। निहायत ही घटिया तरीक़ा है मॉडर्न बनकर दिखाने का….
@anuragkashyap72  #AaliyahKashyap..”

On the workfront, Shamas’s debut film 'Bole Chudiyan' is ready to release. It stars actor-brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditya Shrivastava, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Priyamvada Kant in the pivotal roles. It is produced by Rajesh & Kiren Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies.

 

