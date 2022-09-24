Director Shashanka Ghosh says 'Kartik Aaryan told me that he is losing sleep' over his role in 'Freddy'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry today. The actor is working tirelessly on his forthcoming ventures after his performance in his most recent blockbuster film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, captured the hearts of the people.

With the impending release of Kartik's film 'Freddy,' it appears that the actor has gained Shashanka Ghosh's affection with his outstanding performance. Kartik, who is most known for his roles in romantic comedies and feel-good movies, has taken on a challenging part in Shashanka Ghosh's film.

Shashanka Ghosh while sharing his experience with a leading publication said "I am known for comedies and rom-coms. Freddy is nothing like what I’ve done before. Kartik came on board for Freddy a couple of years before me. When I spoke to Kartik after reading the script, I was taken aback. I expected many changes, but he wanted to keep it as dark as it was,”

He further added, “Everyone seems to be taken aback that he is acting in a film like Freddy, so was I. Kartik is a director’s actor. I have been trying to work with him for almost five years. I had narrated a movie to him, which didn’t work out. [When I worked with him this time], his intensity in the film shocked me. Off-screen, he comes across as a handsome and easy-going guy. But when the camera rolls, he is immersed in his role.”

Moreover, while sharing about Kartik's dedication, he said, “Kartik told me that he is losing sleep because of what he was playing in 'Freddy'. He’d come more than prepared. He was completely into his character.”

On the work front, the actor had recently announced he will star in Aashiqui 3, he will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.