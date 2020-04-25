हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivek Agnihotri

Director Vivek Agnihotri dedicates a heartfelt poem to ageing parents amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

After ‘The Future Of Life’, Vivek Rajan Agnihotri will start working on his new project, which is titled 'The Kashmir Files'.

Director Vivek Agnihotri dedicates a heartfelt poem to ageing parents amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
New Delhi: While the world finds it difficult to free itself from the grip of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from the entertainment world are taking the onus to spread the message of staying safe during these turbulent times so that the fast-spreading COVID-19 infection can be defeated.

During coronavirus, it is equally important to pay attention to our ageing parents. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to the social media to spread the word on coronavirus in his own way. The director recited the poem ‘penned’ by the Twitterati. He dedicated the heart-felt poem to all the ageing parents. He also shared the resultant AV on his Twitter handle gaining praise from his followers.

He mentioned in the video as, 'Friends, I believe that in this lockdown, you will be missing your parents and worrying about those who are with you and because you have responsibility to taking care of your parents and nothing happens without their blessings. So, presenting small poem for ageing parents. While listening to poem, keep tissue paper with you, will need it.' Read his heart out in a piece about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'The Tashkent Files’ director dedicated the beautifully written poem to all the ‘ageing parents’. The director read out the poem in a video and an excerpt from Vivek's poem read as, “this line not only summed up the current times, it also evoked a plethora of emotions”.

'The Buddha in a Traffic Jam' director is currently busy with his ‘School of Creativity The Future Of Life Festival’. In these live sessions, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will be inviting famous creative celebrities to discuss creativity and life. This will be an online festival to celebrate creativity and life.

After ‘The Future Of Life’, Vivek Rajan Agnihotri will start working on his new project, which is titled 'The Kashmir Files'.

 

