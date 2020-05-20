Dish named after ‘real hero’ Sonu Sood’s hometown Moga for his charity work, courtesy chef Vikas Khanna

New Delhi: Renowned chef Vikas Khanna has named a dish after actor Sonu Sood’s hometown Moga in Punjab to laud his efforts in doing charity amid the coronavirus lockdown. Sonu has continuously been working for the underprivileged and migrant workers who have been affected due to the pandemic. He is feeding several families and meanwhile, arranged bus services for migrant workers to reach their homes.

Impressed with Sonu Sood’s efforts, Vikas tweeted to say that the actor is inspiring people everyday and cooked for him a special dish in appreciation of his work.

“Dear Sonu Sood. Everyday you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So, sending you a dish I’m going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero,” read Vikas Khanna’s tweet.

Sonu Sood soon responded in kind and said, “Bhai. Now this is SOMETHING. The most special thing I heard today. Love you man for all the great work you’re doing. You inspire and yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF Trophy. My home town MOGA will be proud today.”

See their Twitter exchange here:

Sonu Sood’s work has been appreciated by people across the country. His Twitter timeline is flooded with posts appreciating his and also requests from people stuck in various corners of the country urging him to send them home and reunite them with their families.

Talking about the same, he recently told news agency IANS in an interview: "You won`t believe my number rings 24x7. I keep getting calls and messages also for PPE kits, ration etc."

He also mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home.