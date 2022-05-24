हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar raises mercury levels in a black bikini as she holidays in the Maldives: PIC

Disha Parmar is having the time of her life as she holidays in the Maldives with her girl gang.

Disha Parmar raises mercury levels in a black bikini as she holidays in the Maldives: PIC

New Delhi: ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar set the internet on fiore with her latest photo in a black bikini from her vacation in the Maldives. The actress is currently holidaying with her girl gang in the island nation. Sharing her hot photo, Disha had simply captioned her post, “Out!” along with peace emoji. In the picture, the actress can be seen making a peace sign and also pouting. 

Check out her photo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Disha had previously shared a video of herself in a pink swimsuit, coming out of the sea, with the baywatch music playing in the background. She had captioned her post, “Straight outta Baywatch,” with a tongue out emoji.

Musician Vineet Singh took to the comment section and tagged Disha’s husband and singer Rahul Vaidya. “@rahulvaidyarkv go to Maldives ASAP,” read his comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Disha also shared a photo with her girl gang from the vacation and captioned her post, “All Heart”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

The actress also shared a series of stunning photos of herself in a beautiful white long dress, with sea in the background and wrote, “Sea Angel”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

On the work front, Disha is currently essaying the role of lead Priya Sood in popular Hindi daily ‘Bade AccheLagte Hain’ that also stars actor Nakuul Mehta opposite her as Ram Kapoor. This is the second time that Disha and Nakuul are sharing screen space. The two also made their television debut together with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara’ in 2012.

