Disha Patani, a vision in white, leaves internet smitten again – Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has lit up Instagram with her latest picture in a white outfit and her fans couldn’t be more elated. The lovely photo features Disha sitting on a chair. She is sporting a crotchet white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her oomph-laden post has got millions of likes. Disha shared it with a flower emoji. Take a look at the photo here:

A similar photo was shared by Disha some days ago. She was dolled-up in a white corset top with blue denim jeans and stylish black boots. She was pictured on a couch and the same flower emoji was used by her to describe the photo.

Disha Patani makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day and she always remains at the top of her social media game. Disha’s posts are a treat to several of her fans and amid the coronavirus lockdown break, she has been on a sharing spree.

She also turned beauty vlogger and released her first-ever make-up tutorial video. Sharing the video with her Instafam, she wrote, “Hey guys, my new video is live on YouTube. Do watch and share your feedback.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in ‘Malang’, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Her next big film is ‘Radhe’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. She also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.