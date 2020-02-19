Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur exude hotness on Cosmopolitan cover

New Delhi: Tagged as the 'hottest on-screen couple', Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani look stunning on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Both look extremely comfortable with each other and their reel chemistry is palpable.

Disha Patani took to her social media handle and shared the February cover of Cosmopolitan magazine on Instagram.

The 'Malang' couple (as they are called) look intense sitting pretty on the cover of the popular magazine. Disha is donning a sequinned denim jacket with jeans but it's her heavy-kohled eyes which look piercing enough while Aditya can be seen in a smart tee and jeans.

In Mohit Suri's romantic thriller, Aditya and Disha shared the screen for the first time and managed to win hearts.

The audience liked the film and also their chemistry. Despite facing tough competition from movies like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Malang' has been able to pull the crowd to theatres.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

Both Disha and Aditya also share their love for fitness.