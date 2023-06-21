Disha Patani And New BFF Mouni Roy Papped Holding Hands As They Dine Out In Mumbai - Viral Video

New Delhi: Actresses can never be friends? This looks like a really old saying in Bollywood now. This is 2023 and we have lead stars bonding big time with their co-stars, proving this adage no longer relatable. For those who have not noticed, two stunning ladies making heads turn these days with their blooming friendship are Disha Patani and Mouni Roy.

Both Disha and Mouni were papped last night outside a plush Mumbai dine-out place. While Disha wore a body-hugging black jumpsuit, Mouni looked easy-breezy in a blue strappy dress. Check out the video here which was shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani and several other social media pages.

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Disha's friendship started on Akshay Kumar's Entertainers US Tour where the two actresses were part of a group including Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, they bonded well on the trip.

In fact, Mouni even posted their pictures and social media.

Ever since, the two gorgeous girls have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. Recently, the two twinned in same pretty pink short dresses on Disha's birthday and the pictures went viral on social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, Project K and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty.