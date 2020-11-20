हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are steaming up Instagram with their viral bikini beach pics from Maldives!

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are steaming up Instagram with their viral bikini beach pics from Maldives!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Both Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are killing it with their perfect beach bods in the Maldives. The gorgeous beauties, out on their separate vacays dropped pictures of them donning ravishing bikinis by the beach. 

While Disha stunned in turquoise beachwear, the birthday girl Tara Sutaria donned a jaw-dropping red bikini. Take a look at their viral pictures: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

The photos have set internet buzzing, with fans drooling over their photos. 

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

Tara Sutaria has taken off to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain for her birthday celebrations. 

 

Tags:
Disha PataniTara Sutariadisha patani picsTara Sutaria picsBikini picsMaldives
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of son Taimur Ali Khan gorging on French fries
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M50S

Zee Adhyatam: Special episode on Chhath Puja