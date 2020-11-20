Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are steaming up Instagram with their viral bikini beach pics from Maldives!

New Delhi: Both Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are killing it with their perfect beach bods in the Maldives. The gorgeous beauties, out on their separate vacays dropped pictures of them donning ravishing bikinis by the beach.

While Disha stunned in turquoise beachwear, the birthday girl Tara Sutaria donned a jaw-dropping red bikini. Take a look at their viral pictures:

The photos have set internet buzzing, with fans drooling over their photos.

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.

Tara Sutaria has taken off to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain for her birthday celebrations.