Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff catch up on a lunch date - Pics

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went on a quick lunch date on Tuesday amidst their busy schedules. Both Disha and Tiger were very casually dressed for their outing and avoided getting clicked together. However, they smiled for the cameras before exiting the venue.

Pictures of Disha and Tiger from their lunch, dinner dates go crazy viral always. They are often spotted in and about Mumbai city.

A few weeks ago, reports of their alleged break-up filled several gossip columns, which, however, appears to be false.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but have never really spoken about it. However, their pictures speak a thousand words.

Professionally, the duo has made one film together - 'Baaghi 2'. The film released in 2018 and was a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore earning.

Disha returned to Mumbai a couple of days ago. She just completed filming 'Malang', her upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

Tiger's last film was 'Student Of The Year 2' and he will now share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film and also has 'Baaghi 3' in the pipeline.