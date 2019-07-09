close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff catch up on a lunch date - Pics

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went on a quick lunch date on Tuesday amidst their busy schedules. Both Disha and Tiger were very casually dressed for their outing and avoided getting clicked together. However, they smiled for the cameras before exiting the venue.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff catch up on a lunch date - Pics
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went on a quick lunch date on Tuesday amidst their busy schedules. Both Disha and Tiger were very casually dressed for their outing and avoided getting clicked together. However, they smiled for the cameras before exiting the venue.

Pictures of Disha and Tiger from their lunch, dinner dates go crazy viral always. They are often spotted in and about Mumbai city. 

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few weeks ago, reports of their alleged break-up filled several gossip columns, which, however, appears to be false. 

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but have never really spoken about it. However, their pictures speak a thousand words. 

Professionally, the duo has made one film together - 'Baaghi 2'. The film released in  2018 and was a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore earning.  

Disha returned to Mumbai a couple of days ago. She just completed filming 'Malang', her upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. 

Tiger's last film was 'Student Of The Year 2' and he will now share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film and also has 'Baaghi 3' in the pipeline. 

Tags:
Disha Patani Tiger ShroffDisha PataniTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Adah Sharma celebrates 'Kalki' success in style, flaunts her vintage side—Photos

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Shobha Yatra in Delhi's sensitive Hauz Qazi amid show of Hindu, Muslim unity