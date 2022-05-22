Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it leaves everyone stumped. Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock.

The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating the men to pulp.

"Just a regular day at the gym, " wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff.

Her video currently has more than 2.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in action drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Ek Villain 2' with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The actress has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer 'Project-K', which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.