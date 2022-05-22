हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani beats up a rogue guy, makes him fall down in latest gym video: WATCH

Tiger Shroff sister Krishna Shroff was amazed to see Disha's skill and commented on her video.

Disha Patani beats up a rogue guy, makes him fall down in latest gym video: WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it leaves everyone stumped. Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock.

The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating the men to pulp.

"Just a regular day at the gym, " wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff.

Her video currently has more than 2.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Tommented: "Too fucking good."

On the work front, Disha will be seen in action drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Ek Villain 2' with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The actress has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer 'Project-K', which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffKrishna ShroffDisha PataaniDisha Patani gym video
Next
Story

‘Bestest Girl’ Suhana Khan is showered with love on birthday by BFF Ananya Panday

Must Watch

PT5M34S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Zelensky's warning to Putin