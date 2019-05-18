close

Disha Patani chills by the pool in a hot pink monokini—See pic

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani is an avid social media user and often posts pictures and videos to keep her followers hooked. On Saturday, the 'Baaghi' actress took to Instagram and treated her fans with a new pic in which she can be seen standing near a pool wearing a hot pink monokini.

The actress has often made headlines due to her alluring pictures and has even been the target of trolls. However, she remains unfazed by all the negativity and continues shining bright!

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has an array of talented actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Sunil Grover on board.

Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film and charmed us all with her looks in the song 'Slow Motion'.

It is one of the biggest releases this year and will hit the screens on June 5.

