Disha Patani confesses being a pet lover

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani confesses she is a genuine pet lover. She adds that she would love to adopt more pets, but she doesnt have enough space in her Mumbai apartment.

"I have two cats. I love dogs as well. I stay in an apartment but if I had a larger space I would have adopted more dogs and cats. My father is a big pet lover. I have pigeons and cows back home in Bareilly. In Mumbai, I don't have space to keep all of them. I remember always having a dog in my house ever since I was a kid. I have grown up with dogs so, I am really attached to them. I understand how loving and caring they are," Disha said, talking about her fondness towards pets.

The budding actress was interacting with the media at an event hosted by the social media app TikTok, for the launch of its animal welfare campaign, titled #PetBFF, on Monday in Mumbai.

Disha stressed on the importance of pet adoption at the event. "It's important to adopt animals, be it dogs or cats. That way, you can change the animal's life, and along with that it changes your life, too. I feel a pet changes the entire environment of a house. They make you feel happy -- especially dogs because they protect your house. So, we should try doing something for them," she pointed out.

About being at the #PetBFF event, she said: "I am happy to be here. It's such a wonderful feeling when you are around dogs and pets. I am really happy that TikTok has taken up this great initiative and I feel very fortunate to be a part of it. I love pets myself and if I could do anything to help them, I will do it," said Disha, about participating in the event.

Disha's upcoming film is the horror thriller "Malang". "You'll be seeing it soon," promised Disha, who has made a mark with roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Baaghi 2" and "Bharat".

"Malang" also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and is directed by Mohit Suri.