Disha Patani cuts a fine figure on Harper's Bazaar cover—See inside

New Delhi: The beautiful and incredibly popular Disha Patani sets hearts beating fast with every new Instagram post. Her Insta feed is full of glam and fans eagerly await the actress's new uploads.

In her latest, Disha cuts a fine figure on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India. The actress is seen wearing a black coat-dress with volumized hair and bold, red lips. She is seen wearing an elegant neckpiece and a ring that give a touch of bling to the otherwise formal outfit.

Here's Disha's Instagram post:

On the film front, Disha will next share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang' . The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

The actress is also a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar, the first one being 'Bharat' which released on the occasion of Eid this year. Despite her small role in the film, Disha made her presence felt and was adored by all.