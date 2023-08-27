Disha Patani Drops Steamy Video In Printed Bikini, Actress' Wet-Look Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath - Watch

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a bombshell on Instagram recently and it has left fans gasping for breath.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a steamy video, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body while sporting a textured Calvin Klein bikini and a white shirt. The actress' wet-look is making fans go gaga over her sensuous expressions. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emoticons.

"Hotness & Boldness at extreme level," wrote one, "hotness on fire," commented another one. Actress' BFF Mouni Roy too commented, "What is this behaviour" followed by multiple heart-eye and fire emojis. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented, "Um, EXCUSE YOUUU!?" Disha's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic also commented, "Slayyyyyy"

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

While she has always been known for her screen presence in films and her dance moves, the actress has yet again impressed her fans this time by stepping into the director's shoes and becoming one of the first actresses of the younger generations to do so by directing her music video that has just dropped- 'Kyun Karu Fikar'.

Fans and audiences cannot contain their excitement as they praise the song. Along with directing the video the actress also stars in the video and is looking gorgeous as always. Her looks from the video are super trendy and we want to steal all of the outfits that she has donned. As for the messaging of the music video, it is extremely meaningful and talks about how one should be carefree of all the judgments of the world and to just focus on themselves and not to be bothered by what others have to say to put you down. Its a very cheerful and empowering song and has a very international pop feeling to it while also giving us major K- Pop vibes.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.