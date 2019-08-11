close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani exudes sensuality as she poses in a bathtub—Pics inside

Disha Patani's recent Instagram pictures have been taking the internet by storm. In one of the pics, she is seen posing in a bathtub, wearing a black coloured bodycon dress.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has time and again made headlines owing to her alluring Instagram posts. The stunner has the looks to die for and never shies away from flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Disha's recent Instagram pictures have been taking the internet by storm. In one of the pics, she is seen posing in a bathtub, wearing a black coloured bodycon dress. The actress oozes oomph in the picture and it has garnered more than 1.4 million likes in just a day.

Check out Disha's latest Instagram posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The actress has often been trolled for her alluring pictures but remains unfazed by them.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Malang', along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will release in February 2020.

Coming to her personal life, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Although the two maintain the 'best friends' stand, their pictures and frequent dinner dates speak volumes!

