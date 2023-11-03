Disha Patani Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Little White Dress With Plunging Neckline: Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani continues to captivate her global fanbase with her style and beauty. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. Recently, she dropped a sizzling video in a bold white dress and it has taken over the internet.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a hot video in which she was seen wearing a bold body-hugging white dress. Disha was seen teaming the white dress with a pair of sleeve-length gloves. She styled it with a pair of silver heels and completed her look by leaving her hair open. The actress paired her look with red lips and these are the main attraction for sure.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Not a red lip girl generally.” She shared the video with Chris Brown’s song Sensational (feat. Davido, Lojay). Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Known for her effortless style and fitness, Disha Patani's latest social media post is a testament to her ability to turn heads wherever she goes. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Hottie,' another one commented, 'So beautiful looking,' a third one reads, 'Gorgeous Beauty.'

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.